Police warn: lock it or lose it

Lock up your car to avoid theft.

DRIVERS are being reminded to lock up their cars after a number of thefts in the region.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said police were currently investigating four thefts from Bargara, Apple Tree Creek , Bundaberg North and Avoca where items from wallets to iPads had been stolen from cars.

Since February 1, police are investigating the following steal from motor vehicle offences:

Holland St, Bargara - Between 5pm and 11.15pm on February 2, property allegedly stolen was personal accessories and cash.

Apple Tree Creek - Between 4pm and 4.05pm on February 3, property allegedly stolen from a bus was an Apple iPad.

Cameron St, Bundaberg North - At around 2.30pm on February 6, property allegedly stolen was a wallet.

Takalvan St, Avoca - Between 5.30pm on February 6 and 8am on February 7, property allegedly stolen included front and rear Queensland registration plates 146KXW.

Snr const Loftus said Bundaberg Patrol Group Volunteers in Policing (VIPs) were also out in force this week conducting the Lock It or Lose It campaign in a retail carpark.

She said although 103 motorists left their vehicle secured, VIPs needed to leave reminders about items that might tempt an opportunistic thief.

"These items included 12 handbags in full view, four personal documents with identifying details, two windows partially down, two cars with loose change in view and one phone in view," snr const Loftus said.

If you have any information about theft for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.