Police step up speed blitz with camera trailers

CHECK YOURSELF: New speed camera trailers will be out on the roads this Christmas.

IF YOU put the pedal to the metal when you drive, stop.

Police are ramping up their traffic blitz this festive season with new speed camera trailers out in force on the region's roads in order to stamp out those drivers not abiding by the rules.

The five new speed camera trailers will be managed remotely and used in high-risk areas across the state where it is not safe or practical to deploy a police officer.

Commissioner Ian Stewart said the cameras would begin enforcement from today as the Christmas Road Safety Campaign moves into the Festive Break phase.

"Queensland has had a devastating start to the Christmas holidays on our roads, recording 15 fatalities since our road safety campaign commenced on December 9,” he said.

"Excessive speed continues to be a significant issue in Queensland, with about one in four road fatalities involving a speeding motorist.

"That is why speed management and enforcement remains a priority for police as we do everything we can to create a safer environment on our roads.”

The NewsMail yesterday reported that drivers were being fined for high-speed offences this week, just days after a horrific car crash in which three men died at Bucca and a 14-year-old died after being hit by a car.

Mr Stewart said the trailers were designed to help in areas where it is unsafe to use traditional speed camera devices.

"The new trailers will enable police to target high-end speeding motorists in high-risk zones which are unsafe for officer deployment such as specific areas on motorways, at roadwork sites or in school zones,” he said.

"As this is a new type of technology, tolerance levels will be phased in, starting with considerable speed margins which will allow the public to become familiar with the new equipment.

"The trailers will not replace our current speed detection methods of high visibility patrols, mobile speed camera deployments or fixed camera systems.”

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said police would run a state-wide speed enforcement operation today.

"Motorists can expect a saturation of speed enforcement activity right across the state with police targeting drivers putting themselves and all other road users at risk just before Christmas,” he said.