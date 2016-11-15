Police seek help in locating stolen car

The car which was allegedly stolen from Electra St.

BETWEEN 8pm on November 12 and 6.20am on November 13, offender/s have allegedly stolen a 2002 Mitsubishi Triton utility with Queensland registration plates 574JOA from Electra Street, Bundaberg West.

If you have any information which may assist police investigators, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1602123813.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.

Crime Stoppers is a registered charity and community volunteer organisation working in partnership with the Queensland Police Service.

For all non-urgent police reporting or general police inquiries contact Policelink on 131 444 or Policelink.qld.gov.au 24 hours a day.