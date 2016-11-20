29°
Police on scene of three-car crash

20th Nov 2016 11:33 AM
Three-vehicle crash on Bourbong St.
Three-vehicle crash on Bourbong St. Paul Donaldson

POLICE are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash outside Officeworks on Bourbong St.

Three vehicles and a cane hauler were involved in the incident, which is thought to have been caused by a nose-to-tail.

Traffic was flowing.

Topics:  bundaberg car crash emergency

Bundaberg man charged after police raid home

Police have charged a local man after a raid conducted at an Avoca address.

Man to face court on December 2.

Students graduate high school, get uni offers on same day

EARLY BIRDS: Bundaberg North State High School graduands Xanthe Schulte, Kiara Heiniger, Samantha Fincher, Georgia Boswyk and Brittani Fogarty (not pictured) have received early offers from the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Uni makes early offer to talented students

'I wanted to humiliate my victims in the most awful way'

Front page of the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin August 20, 1999, when Peter Scott Griffin pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four women. He was later sentenced in 2000 to 13 years jail.

There are 134 Queenslanders on sexual offender supervision orders.

Our new magistrate in Bundaberg

BUNDABERG has a new sitting magistrate with Belinda Merrin arriving in the Rum City this week.

Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

VISION IMPAIRED: Charles Pocock needs urgent eye surgery or he may be left blind.

Don't won't bulk bill surgery

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 18

DON'T CRY FOR ME: Michael Dart stars as Che and Isabella Beutel as the title character in the Playhouse's production of Evita.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 17

WRITE STUFF: Dads Read launches in Childers today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.

Five things you need to know today

