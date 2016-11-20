Police on scene of three-car crash

POLICE are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash outside Officeworks on Bourbong St.
Three vehicles and a cane hauler were involved in the incident, which is thought to have been caused by a nose-to-tail.
Traffic was flowing.
POLICE are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash outside Officeworks on Bourbong St.
Three vehicles and a cane hauler were involved in the incident, which is thought to have been caused by a nose-to-tail.
Traffic was flowing.
POLICE are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash outside Officeworks on Bourbong St.
BUNDABERG has a new sitting magistrate with Belinda Merrin arriving in the Rum City this week.
KANYE West says he still wants to run for US president in four years.
An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...
Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...
Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...
On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...
Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...
The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...
Here is an opportunity for the keen investor or for someone just looking for a low maintenance lifestyle in a friendly complex. The security gated Regency Heights...
A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...
1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your doorstep. The land is level at the top then slopes downhill towards the 2 dams, an old concrete...
Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...