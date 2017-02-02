Police round up drug drivers

POLICE: Drug drive and you will be caught.

THIRTEEN drug drivers were intercepted by Bundaberg police in January, with the latest alleged offender caught just yesterday.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said at around 6.50am, police intercepted an 18-year-old Walkervale man on Thabeban St, Avenell Heights.

"The man was intercepted by police and provided a positive saliva test for illegal drugs,” Snr const Loftus said.

"The man was issued with a 24 hour drivers licence suspension notice, a saliva analysis notice and a Notice to Appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 23.”

During January, officers performing road safety enforcement intercepted the following alleged drug drivers:

- 20-year-old Rockhampton City man

- 21-year-old Svensson Heights man

- 24-year-old Bundaberg North woman

- 25-year-old Childers man

- 31-year-old Peregian Beach man

- 32-year-old Bargara man

- 33-year-old Caboolture man

- 34-year-old Wondai man

- 35-year-old Millbank man

- 39-year-old Bundaberg North man

- 40-year-old Bundaberg East man

- 41-year-old Burnett Heads man

- 52-year-old Branyan man

Snr const Loftus said police were continually warning drivers about the dangers of drug driving.

"Drugs can affect your driving by causing reduced ability to judge distance and speed, distorted perception of time, place and space, reduced coordination and concentration and blurred vision,” she said.

"Just remember you can be pulled over by Queensland police officers for a random roadside saliva test to detect any presence of illegal drugs.”