Police raids net $1.25m in drugs ahead of Schoolies

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

A WEEK-long drug offensive has targeted dealers from Mackay to the Gold Coast, in an pre-emptive strike as schoolies looms large.

The strikes follow an investigation by the Queensland Police State Drug Squad to upset drug operations supply methylamphetamine or ice, MDMA and cannabis.

More than 50 police officers acted on 35 search warrants with officers leading raids in Mackay, the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Those raids have led to 46 people facing charges for 164 offences involving trafficking, supplying or producing dangerous drugs.

Police also seized $1.25 million worth of drugs.

Three sophisticated hydroponic cannabis growing systems were located, including one containing 219 cannabis plants located at a Slacks Creek address, and smaller hydroponic cannabis growing systems at Lawnton, north of Brisbane (25 plants) and Inala (22 plants) addresses.

Additionally, a clandestine illicit drug lab for producing methylamphetamine was located in the Brisbane suburb of Wynnum.

Detective Inspector Mark Slater of State Crime Command's Drug and Serious Crime Group said drug trafficking was a major issue and would be targeted by police.

"With Schoolies celebrations commencing later this week, this is a warning to drug traffickers and prospective customers alike, that police efforts in targeting drug distribution will continue to be a major focus."

The investigations continue, and police expect to announce more arrests.