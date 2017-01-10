Police: put it away and arrive alive

MOBILE phones have been linked to the deaths of two women and two men on Queensland roads over the past 12 months, which is higher than other years, and local police are urging local drivers to stop now before becoming part of the statistic.



Between last year and now, Bundaberg police have issued 95 traffic infringement notices for people driving while using their mobile phones.



Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the action was high risk and could also be expensive, with drivers to be fined $365 and three demerit points.



"Double demerit points occur for second or further mobile phone offences committed within one year of the first offence," she said.



"Driving is a skill that requires your full attention at all times.



"Using your mobile phone while driving places you and other road users at risk of being involved in a serious or fatal traffic crash."



Snr Const Loftus said drivers should place their mobile phones out of sight when travelling.



"Please turn your mobile phone off or place it in the boot before you head off driving safely to your destination," she said.



"Arrive alive and then when you have stopped and secured your vehicle, collect your belongings and then check your phone."