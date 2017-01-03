Police: More than 10 reports of attacks a day

There have been a high number of reports of domestic violence in the region.

BUNDABERG police have responded to an alarming number of reports of domestic and family violence incidents since Christmas Eve.

District crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said 118 matters were reported in just 11 days, including eight which were investigated yesterday.

While police were unable to confirm a whether an incident in which a pregnant woman was injured at a Bundaberg address yesterday was a domestic violence incident, paramedics attended the house and treated the woman for neck and back pain, and police investigations are continuing.

Snr Const Loftus said there could be a number of factors which put increasing stress on families at this time of the year, but there was no excuse for domestic and family violence.

"There's a possibility that there's more alcohol involved, not that all domestic violence cases are alcohol related,” she said.

"There's more people in the one place not doing their normal routine.

"It could also be job concerns and financial pressures at this time of year.”

Snr Const Loftus said anyone who was a victim of domestic violence or had concerns for a friend or family member could contact police.

"People can contact Policelink, or if their is a life-threatening incident, call 000,” she said.

"People can check out information on our QPS website if they're uncertain about what domestic and family violence is or contact referral services where needed.”

For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.