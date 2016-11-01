30°
News

Police investigating mystery of missing dog

Carolyn Archer
| 1st Nov 2016 3:39 PM
MISSING: Police are investigating after this dog was reported stolen from the Childers pound.
MISSING: Police are investigating after this dog was reported stolen from the Childers pound. Carolyn Archer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE are investigating the reported theft of a dog from the Childers pound.

Staff at the facility, which is located off the Isis Hwy 1.5km past the Childers landfill, reported the three-year-old female staffordshire bull terrier cross missing after it disappeared overnight Sunday.

The tan and white coloured staffy cross was impounded on October 24, but disappeared from the Bundaberg Regional Council facility when staff arrived Monday morning.

Bundaberg Regional Council's Health and Regulatory Services spokesman Peter Heuser confirmed the matter had been reported to police and was the subject of an investigation.

"A dog which was impounded in Childers on October 24 was found to be missing on Monday morning,” he said.

"Police were notified due to the possibility that the dog was stolen.

"The owner of the dog was also notified of the situation and has been in contact with council officers throughout the investigation.

"As this matter is currently under investigation by both police and council officers, we are unable to provide any further information on this matter.”

Anyone with information relating to this matter is encouraged to contact the police or Council's Animal Management team on 1300 883 699, Childers police on 4192 1444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

Bundaberg News Mail
Police investigating mystery of missing dog

Police investigating mystery of missing dog

POLICE are investigating the reported theft of a dog from the Childers pound.

Bundaberg chemist takes out top pharmacy award

WINNING TEAM: Wade Hinschen, Natasha O'Keefe-Scott, Toni Cook and Naomi Norrie won the 2016 Blooms Chemist of the Year award with the rest of the staff.

"We want to be the best at customer service”

Paramedics going wild to help give vital medical care

The Wild Medic Project in Nepal.

Teams of medics are preparing to travel to Nepal in 2017

Power outage hits more than 1000 Bundaberg customers

The outage was reported about 11am.

Local Partners

Encouraging indigenous people to follow their dreams

TWO inspirational guest speakers will talk at a networking evening which aims to raise the educational aspirations of local indigenous people.

Tough weekend for the Wildcats

STAYING POSITIVE: Player Madelyn McCracken said Wildcats remained upbeat despite their third loss.

Players positive despite losses

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: get your backside trackside

CUP DAY: Punters gather at Thabeban Park for Melbourne Cup Race Day on Tuesday 3 November 2015.

There's plenty happening around Bundaberg on Melbourne Cup Day

WHAT'S ON: Monday, October 31

WITCHING HOUR: It's Halloween today.

Five things you need to know

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

ADELE felt "pressured" to have children and she admits she feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave".

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors transfer is upon us now so the decision has been made to get this beautiful home sold to enable them to relocate. Plenty of people have saved and...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? - DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... OFFERS OVER...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

PRACTICALITY AND CONVENIENCE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

3 Aymone Close, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $305,000

Make no mistake, this outstanding 4 bedroom home is busting with practicality and convenience and must be sold. Having the tranquility of being quietly tucked...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works. The...

BOXES TICKED

10 Schulte Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

When asking a buyer what they are looking for, the answer often includes easy access to a double shed, 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, double attached garage, outdoor...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 Emperor Drive, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Panoramic rural and ocean ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The 24.5m frontage...

PEACEFUL 5 ACRES ONLY 10 MINS TO TOWN

33 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 3 1 5 $330,000

Looking for a quiet lifestyle property to grow your own fruit and veges or keep a horse? This pretty as a picture' 5 acre property at Sharon could just be the one...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!