Police investigating mystery of missing dog

MISSING: Police are investigating after this dog was reported stolen from the Childers pound.

POLICE are investigating the reported theft of a dog from the Childers pound.

Staff at the facility, which is located off the Isis Hwy 1.5km past the Childers landfill, reported the three-year-old female staffordshire bull terrier cross missing after it disappeared overnight Sunday.

The tan and white coloured staffy cross was impounded on October 24, but disappeared from the Bundaberg Regional Council facility when staff arrived Monday morning.

Bundaberg Regional Council's Health and Regulatory Services spokesman Peter Heuser confirmed the matter had been reported to police and was the subject of an investigation.

"A dog which was impounded in Childers on October 24 was found to be missing on Monday morning,” he said.

"Police were notified due to the possibility that the dog was stolen.

"The owner of the dog was also notified of the situation and has been in contact with council officers throughout the investigation.

"As this matter is currently under investigation by both police and council officers, we are unable to provide any further information on this matter.”

Anyone with information relating to this matter is encouraged to contact the police or Council's Animal Management team on 1300 883 699, Childers police on 4192 1444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.