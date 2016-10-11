Gang of youths rob on-call doctor after visiting patient

UPDATE, 12.30PM: Police are searching for four male youths who stole a medical kit from an on-call doctor on Monday night.

The youths approached a man as he left an address on Tooley Street, Maryborough, at about 7.50pm..

They intimidated the man before they kicked the kit out of his hands.

The man ran to his vehicle which was parked a short distance away.

The youths have taken the kit and walked away.

The on-call doctor and his driver followed the youths in the vehicle for a short distance. The doctor exited the car and approached asking for the return of the medical kit.

The youths refused and kicked the car before fleeing along Tooley Street.

The medical kit is described as looking similar to a fishing tackle box, light and dark blue in colour and may have the writing 'house call doctor' on it.

The kit contained a number of medication that if used incorrectly or without supervision could be harmful or potentially life threatening.

The doctor did not sustain any physical injuries.

Investigations continue.

Police urge anyone who may have any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

MONDAY NIGHT: POLICE crews are outside a block of units on the corner of Walker St in Maryborough.

The home doctor service vehicle was parked out the front of the units and a policewoman appeared to be taking photos and dusting for fingerprints on the car.

Police arrived at the scene about 8.30pm.

The nature of the incident is unclear, but police were knocking on the doors of the units.

Patrols appeared to be searching nearby streets.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman confirmed there had been a noise complaint at the location earlier in the evening, but said it was unclear if anything else had happened,