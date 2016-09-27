Police investigating death of Gin Gin man

Bundaberg Police are investigating the death of a Gin Gin man.

A 65-YEAR-OLD man has died from head injuries after a fight at Gin Gin more than a week ago.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch detectives are investigating after the man died in hospital on Friday.

It's understood he was involved in a fight at Gin Gin on September 18 with another man. Both men where known to each other.

The 65-year-old initially visited the hospital on September 18 but left that day. He was readmitted to Bundaberg Hospital on September 21 when his condition deteriorated.

CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the matter was an ongoing investigation and police were following "a lot of lines of inquiry”.

Police are also awaiting the results of the autopsy.