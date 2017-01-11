Police investigate holiday break-ins across Bundaberg

Three break-ins occurred across Bundaberg over the Christmas and New Year period.

The first happened on Wyllie St, Thabeban between December 19 and January 9.

The offenders, who are currently unknown, are alleged to have used an item to open up a wall and gained entry to a business.

The building was damaged as a result.

If you have information, phone police and quote the reference number QP1700047115.

The second offence happened on Hintz St, Branyan between January 7 and January 8.

Unknown offenders allegedly used force to break into a secure garage and stole a mountain bike and fishing rod.

The reference number for that incident is QP1700043327.

The third incident under investigation occurred on Elliott Heads Rd, Woongarra between December 31 and January 1.

The offenders, again unknown, allegedly used force to gain entry to a garage and stole a Yamaha 40 boat motor, a Stihl chainsaw, a commercial power tool and various household power tools.

The reference number for the Woongarra burglary is QP1700003252.

If you have any information which may help police investigators, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the relevant reference number .

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.