Police investigate early morning stabbing

POLICE have spent the morning photographing an area near Aldi at Kepnock after man presented at Bundaberg Hospital with stab wounds in the early hours of this morning.

A Police media spokesman said the 23-year-old Gin Gin man had injuries consistent with being struck with a sharp object.

CRIME SCENE: Police attended an empty block in Kepnock. Paul Donaldson BUN050217CRIME3

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed paramedics responded to a Triple 0 call about 5am about a man reportedly "bleeding out", but they were unable to find the man in the vicinity of Great Heads Rd.

Shortly after 5am Bundaberg police received information that 23-year-old man had been driven by a member of the public to Bundaberg Hospital.

The current condition of the man was unable to be confirmed.

Detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information which could assist police can call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

More to come.