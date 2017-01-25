Police hunt armed motorcycle rider

DRIVER WANTED: Bundaberg police are searching for a motorcycle rider who was spotted driving with a rifle strapped to his handlebars.

ALARMED drivers have contacted police after a motorcycle rider was spotted with a rifle strapped to his handlebars, driving along the Bruce Hwy between Gin Gin and Childers.

Bundaberg Traffic Branch officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said about 11am other drivers called police after seeing the rider travelling south, in the Goodnight Scrub area.

"Police are conducting inquires into an incident on the highway where a motorcycle rider appeared to be armed with a firearm,” he said.

"No shots were fired and the weapon wasn't produced or pointed at anyone, he simply had it strapped to the front handlebars and it was causing alarm to a number of members of the public.

"Police did attempt to intercept him.

"He wasn't speeding, or making any advert actions to get away, he just refused to stop.”

Police have been provided with more information about the rider and are making inquiries in an attempt to find the man.