Police hope lost items are going home for Christmas

HANDBAG HANDED IN: The brown handbag was found in the toilets at Bargara on Sunday.

CHRISTINE, are you looking for your handbag?

Three items have been handed into the property room at Bundaberg Police Station and staff are hoping to return to their owners before Christmas.

One is a brown handbag containing a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone in a pink case, purse, cosmetics, cash and a credit card in the name of Christine.

It was found in the toilets at Bargara on Sunday.

If it's yours, phone 4153 9111 and quote the reference QP1602358171.

LOST AND FOUND: The tricycle found near the cemetery on Wednesday. contributed

Meanwhile, a homemade tricycle was found near Bundaberg Cemetery on Wednesday.

If it's yours, phone 4153 9111 and quote the reference QP1602373499.

ON YOUR BIKE: A black BMX bike was in Takalvan St on Tuesday. contributed

And a black BMX bike was found in Takalvan St on Tuesday.

If it's yours, phone 4153 9111 and quote the reference QP1602369434.