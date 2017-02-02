Police: Do you know these people?

Do you know this woman?

BUNDABERG police are urging anyone who knows the people in the above photos to come forward.

Police believe the people pictured in these images may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which happened in Takalvan St on Monday, January 23 at about 4.35pm.

The CCTV image could depict an offender or a witness of the offence.

Do you know this man? Ashley Clark

Police urge not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

Report by phone by calling Policelink and quote the reference number QP1700150598.

Phone 131 444.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.