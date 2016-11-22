Police clock teen driving almost 50kmh over speed limit

OVER THE LIMIT: The 18-year-old was clocked travelling at 149kmh on Saturday.

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Woodgate man has been stopped by police after he was recorded travelling almost 50kmh over the speed limit.

The teenager was clocked at 149kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Bruce Hwy at Isis River about 5.50pm on Saturday.

He was stopped by officers from the Wide Bay Burnett District Tactical Crime Squad.

He faces a $1137 fine, a six-month licence ban and the loss of eight demerit points if convicted.

SPEED DEMONS

Some of Bundy's worst cases of speeding: