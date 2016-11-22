Police clock teen driving almost 50kmh over speed limit

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Woodgate man has been stopped by police after he was recorded travelling almost 50kmh over the speed limit.
The teenager was clocked at 149kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Bruce Hwy at Isis River about 5.50pm on Saturday.
He was stopped by officers from the Wide Bay Burnett District Tactical Crime Squad.
He faces a $1137 fine, a six-month licence ban and the loss of eight demerit points if convicted.
SPEED DEMONS
Some of Bundy's worst cases of speeding:
- A 17-year-old P-plater was caught at 148kmh in a 60kmh zone on FE Walker St in March this year.
- A motorcyclist evaded police after being clocked travelling at more than 260kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Ring Road in December 2013.
- A motorcyclist was clocked at 201kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Bruce Hwy at Cherwell in September 2013.
- A motorcyclist appeared in court in September 2014 charged with doing 120kmh in an 80kmh zone, 163kmh in an 80kmh zone, 140kmh in a 100kmh zone, 124kmh in a 60kmh zone and 100kmh in a 60kmh zone.
- A motorcyclist appeared in court charged with travelling at 141kmh in a 60kmh zone in Agnes Water in August 2013.
- Two motorcyclists were caught travelling at more than 100kmh in a 60kmh section of Walker St in August 2012.