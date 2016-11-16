Police call for crash witnesses to come forward

TRAGEDY: Dylan Hicks's motorcycle lies on the ground after the crash that took his life on Rosedale Rd at Meadowvale.

POLICE are still trying to piece together the fatal crash that killed 19-year-old Dylan Hicks.

Yesterday Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector Pat Swindells said that, about 2pm Tuesday, Dylan was riding his motorbike along Rosedale Rd at Meadowvale when he was involved in a collision with a truck.

"As a result of the traffic (Dylan) was conveyed to the Bundaberg Base Hospital in a serious condition and late \(Tuesday) he passed away as a result of those injures.”

Insp Swindells said the Forensic Crash Unit was now investigating what caused the crash.

"Trying to piece together exactly what happened will now be the responsibility of our Forensic Crash Unit,' he said.

"Both vehicles were travelling in towards Bundaberg and the cause of how they came to collide is subject to the investigation.”

It's understood the motorcycle was travelling in front of the truck and Dylan, a P-plate driver, had only obtained his motorbike licence a short time ago.

Insp Swindells confirmed alcohol was not a factor in the crash but whether speed played a role would now form part of the investigation.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"There's still quite a lot of work to be done in relation to this traffic crash,” Insp Swindells said.

"If you have any dash cam footage of either the truck or the motorcycle before the traffic crash it would be greatly appreciated.”