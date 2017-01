CALL FOR HELP: Did you see the crash?

BARGARA police are calling for witnesses to a two-car crash along Elliott Heads Rd on Saturday to come forward.

The crash between a four-wheel-drive and a mini van, which were both travelling in an easterly direction, happened about 3.50pm between the Ring Rd and Ashfield Rd.

Anyone who saw the crashed is urged to call Bargara police on 4159 1444 or Policelink on 131 444.