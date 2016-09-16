Police allege nine people wearing masks committed robbery

DETECTIVES from Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch investigating a burglary with violence in Bundaberg North on September 14 have charged a number of people.

It will be alleged at about 9.45pm nine people armed with a baseball bat, iron bars and a hammer, attended an address on Hinkler Ave after parking a short distance away.

The group entered through the rear door whilst wearing masks.

It will be further alleged two men and a girl entered a bedroom before the girl struck a 20-year-old occupant with the hammer on her right shoulder before demanding money and property.

The group searched the house for property before stealing a four-wheel drive and other property prior to leaving the address.

The 20-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

Later, one of the offenders allegedly drove the four-wheel drive from his home address to Alloway, setting it alight and completely destroying it.

A 26-year-old man from Avenell Heights and 24-year-old man from Kepnock have been charged with one count each of enter dwelling with intent by break, armed robbery, unlawful use of motor vehicle and arson.

They are scheduled to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

A 16-year-old girl from Kepnock has been charged with one count each of enter dwelling with intent by break and armed robbery. She will be dealt under the Youth Justice Act.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.