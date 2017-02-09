Pokemon Go spreading the love for Valentine's Day

Pink coloured Pokemon are in good supply around the region.

THOSE who are still loving Pokemon Go - or those who are needing to rekindle their romance with the app - are in for a treat.

As a special bonus from now until February 15 lure modules (special devices that lure Pokemon to certain areas where there are designated Poke stops) will last for six hours instead of the usual 30 minutes.

As an additional bonus, any buddy Pokemon will gather candies twice as fast.

For those who haven't played before, candy is gained when you catch, hatch or trade a Pokemon and is used to power your monsters up.

You can carry one buddy Pokemon with you at a time to gain extra candies - so if your buddy is a Pikachu, you'll gain extra candies.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the Valentine's promotion will be the prolific supply of pink Pokemon, many of which are actually hard to find normally.

Chansey, Clefable and Jigglypuff pokemon will be much more common and the chance of hatching Cleffas, Igglybuffs and Smoochums from eggs will be increased.

The promotion follows similar events where for Halloween, candies were increased and elusive ghost type Pokemon were more readily available.

A Christmas and new year event was also held which saw special Santa hat Pikachu in good supply.