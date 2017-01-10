Tourism boost: P&O coming to Fraser Island

ARRIVING: P&O's 219m long cruise ship the Pacific Eden will drop its anchor off the shores of Fraser Island tomorrow.

THE FRASER Coast will be welcoming thousands of interstate visitors on board the P&O Cruise Ship Pacific Eden on Wednesday.

The 55,000-tonne cruiseliner is set to arrive from Sydney on Wednesday in waters off the west coast of Fraser Island with tourists to disembark for a day trip to the World-Heritage listed island.

The visit is the first of five cruise ship stops to the Fraser Coast scheduled in 2017, P&O's most recent cruise visit was last year on December 12, the second for 2016.

Aquavue Café Watersports, Tasman Venture, Hervey Bay Fly and Sports Fishing and Fraser Explorer Tours are among the local tourism operators who are set to benefit the most from the five visits this year.

Passengers will be given the opportunity to canoe the Sandy Strait, catch a fish in our local waters, be a part of a bush tucker demonstration, jet skiing in waters around the island, walk on bush trails and more. Aquavue Cafe Watersports is one of the Fraser Coast businesses cashing in on the cruise visit and owner Larry Burch said it was great for the region.

"At this stage it's just the jet ski tours, up and down Fraser Island from Kingfisher," Larry said.

"[The tours} are fully booked."

Aquavue will be sending five jet skis over to the island for the day, offering visitors to explore Fraser from the water.

Mr Burch said a lot of work had gone into setting up the tours, and roping in the interest of the visitors before they arrived.

"We've done a lot of marketing with international and domestic visitors and we're getting more recognition," he said.

"People know that we're safe to tour with, we are safe operators."

Because the tours are a whole-day operation, Aquavue is selling to jet ski trips to customers.

Those interested can pay $150 to ride a jet ski to Fraser Island, spend the day on the island while cruise visitors use the jet skis, and ride them home.