Plea to return precious t-shirt

SAD TIME: Kristy Brown's partner Joseph Doyle (pictued below) had a memorial shirt for his brother Justin stolen from his car.

AFTER losing his brother a year ago, Joseph Doyle has now lost his only remaining connection to him.

Mr Doyle's brother, Justin Chapman, who lived in Hervey Bay, was stabbed to death at a South Gladstone home on December 4, 2015.

Mr Doyle is devastated a memorial shirt made to honour his younger brother was stolen from his car last weekend.

Kristy Brown, Joseph's partner, has made an emotional plea to have the keepsake returned.

The shirts were printed by their family last year to remember Justin and celebrate his birthday.

Mr Doyle works at the Sunshine Coast and returned to visit Ms Brown in Svenson Heights on Friday night when the theft happened.

They woke to find his Ford Territory had been broken into and a black carry bag was missing.

Photo: contributed Emma Reid

Ms Brown said the bag contained other clothes and birthday cards but it was only the shirt they desperately wanted returned.

"We searched everywhere, the drains around the neighbourhood, hoping they had just dumped it, but no good,”

she said.

The shirt is black with red sleeves, has an oval shaped photo of Justin on the front with the words "Juddy”, and the words on the back read "In Loving Memory, Justin Daley Chapman, 10/11/1993 - 4/12/2015”.

"It would mean everything to my partner to just have it returned,” Miss Brown said.

"He's very upset and just wants it back.”

Ms Brown said it was the only one of its sort here in the Rum City and would be easily recognised if worn.

If anyone has seen the shirt or knows where it is, they can contact Kristy Brown on 0402652259.