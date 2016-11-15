Players handed longer bans over brawl

BRAWL: Bundaberg police were on the scene at Salter Oval after a brawl between Burrum and Western Suburbs in junior rugby league in September.

TWO Burrum players involved in the brawl against Western Suburbs in August have been given a large suspension for next season.

After a tribunal hearing into the incident, in the under-15 preliminary final for the sides, the duo has now received their punishment.

Despite not revealing the exact suspension, Queensland Rugby League Central Division manager Glenn Ottaway said the penalty was significant.

"They both fronted the judiciary and were found guilty of misconduct," he said.

"Their penalty is greater than what the normal points allocation would allow."

"As a result they got greater than eight matches for being involved."

In September, six players from Burrum and three from Wests were suspended for between six and 12 matches.

The QRL also forced every player suspended to complete an anti-social education program before being able to play in next season's competition.

Ottaway yesterday confirmed that both coaches had received warnings for their involvement.

He said one more incident could land both of them with suspensions.

"The coaches were dealt with separately," he said.

"They have been given written notice for next year and will be sanctioned if they do anything else wrong."

They QRL and the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League say they now want to move on.

With the start of the new season inching closer, Ottaway wanted to underscore that the game was still safe to play.

"It was an isolated incident and we only had four players suspended in the competition prior to the incident," he said.

"This competition promotes an environment of fun for players and families."

"Of course we occasionally get incidents but they will always be dealt with properly."

The new season is expected to start in April next year with club registrations to be held shortly.