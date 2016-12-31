Planning on partying? Then plan on police being close by

BEST BEHAVIOUR: Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells says police won't tolerate anti-social behaviour from party-goers.

IF YOU'RE planning on celebrating New Year's Eve then plan to plan ahead.

That's the message from Bundaberg Acting Superintendent Patrick Swindells.

Act Supt Swindells said registering your party, organising a way to get home and good behaviour were paramount to having a good time.

He said revellers could expect to see an increased police presence.

"Police won't tolerate anti-social behaviour from party-goers,” Act Supt Swindells said.

"If you or anyone you're out with engages in violent or anti-social behaviour, we will not hesitate to take action,” he said.

Act Supt Swindells said police were well-prepared for local celebrations for what is generally one of the busiest nights of the year for crews and said revellers should prepare too.

"This includes thinking about how much alcohol you're going to drink and how you're getting home,” he said.

"Of course, if you're going to drink, don't get behind the wheel.

"Use public transport, or ride sharing services where possible or plan a designated driver.

Act Supt Swindells said register parties with police gave officers the opportunity toprovide advice and resources.

"And if things do go wrong on the night, police have the information necessary to quickly and effectively deal with any issues. "

Act Supt Swindells also urged people to keep their cool.

"Unfortunately from time to time, we do see individuals engaging in anti-social behaviour on New Year's Eve,” he said.

"If you do see that happen, walk away, don't get involved and if necessary, contact police as soon as possible.

"New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate with family and friends and we want to see residents having a good time, safely and responsibly.

"Look out for your mates, keep your cool and see 2017 in with a good start.”

NEW YEAR'S EVE SAFETY TIPS

. Use public transport or ride sharing services where possible and be patient with other commuters waiting for these services.

. Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings. If you feel threatened or find yourself in an uncomfortable situation, leave immediately and go to a place where you feel safe.

. Trust your instincts and recognise warning signs.

. Develop a network of people who will assist you in an emergency and let them know where you are going and when you are likely to return.

. Look after your friends.

. Consider the necessity of the items you are carrying in your handbag or wallet, and try to keep valuables to a minimum.

. Plan ahead as to how many drinks you will have and stick to the plan by monitoring your drinking.

. Book a ride home with a taxi or ride sharing service or designate a driver to ensure you and your friends get home safely.

. Eat before and during drinking.

. Alternate alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at a sensible pace.

. Avoid mixing drinks and finish each drink before you have another.

. Get involved in other activities, for example, playing pool or dancing.

. Do not leave drinks unattended.

. Only accept drinks from people you trust. Watch staff members as they make your drink.

. If someone offers to buy you a drink, go up to the bar with that person and accept the drink there.

For more information and personal safety tips, click here.