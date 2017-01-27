32°
News

Two killed as plane crashes in front of shocked onlookers

Staff writers, News Corp Australia Network | 27th Jan 2017 5:53 AM
The plane crashes into the Swan River in Perth, with this image caught on social media.
The plane crashes into the Swan River in Perth, with this image caught on social media. Twitter

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PERTH'S Australia Day Skyworks display was canceled after two people died following a plane crash into the Swan River in front of thousands of shocked onlookers.

The incident happened just after 5pm (local time).

It is understood two people, who police have confirmed were a man and a woman, were on board when the crash occurred near Heirisson Island.

The pilot and passenger were confirmed dead a short time later. It is reported that the pair are a husband and wife.

Police said the aircraft would not be removed overnight and that they would wait until morning.

The plane crashes into the Swan River in Perth, with this image caught on social media. Picture: twitter

At the South Perth foreshore, families setting up for tonight's Skyworks rushed to the river's edge as the plane crashed into the water.

"I was watching the show and all I saw was the plane just nose dive into the water," witness Natasha Eyles said.

"As it hit the water you could see the plane break into two."

The plane broke into pieces as soon as it hit the water. Picture: twitter
Witness Craig Newill was with his family when the plane went down.

"We were so stunned and shocked," he said.

"We could see him stall.

"His wings were pointing to the sky and to the water and we thought 'this is not good' then we saw it break into two pieces."

The plane broke into pieces as soon as it hit the water.
The plane broke into pieces as soon as it hit the water. Twitter

Two people were killed in the incident which pappened inf ront of thousands of people. Picture: twitter
PerthNow reader Kristijana Dutkovic said: "Saw it do a couple of passes over the water & then it dropped straight into the water.

"Boats were quick to respond though - hope they (are) alright."

The City of Perth issued a statement just after 6pm confirming Skyworks had been cancelled due to the incident.

The display, which attracts massive crowds each year, had been due to start at 8pm. It is the first time the event has been cancelled in its 33-year history.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks plane crash swan river

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Five things to do in Bundy today

Five things to do in Bundy today

GOT the blues after a full on Australia Day? Perk yourself up with these five fun activities happening in the region today.

Bundy in firing line of illegal housing crackdown

MOVING IN: The Department of Housing is investigating complaints of illegal boarding houses in Queensland - including in Bundy.

Department investigating unsafe accommodation

Two killed as plane crashes in front of shocked onlookers

The plane crashes into the Swan River in Perth, with this image caught on social media.

Two died following a plane crash into the Swan River

Rider evades police

A rider evaded police in Woodgate yesterday.

White trail bike rider driving erratically

Local Partners

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Five things to do in Bundy today

There is a whole heap of fun to be had at junior table tennis.

Get up and get out there with this list of activities

BEACH REPORT: Great weekend coming our way

RELAXING DAY: Greg and Charlene Naumann sit at Elliott Heads Beach.

Life's a beach with Craig Holden

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Beyonce’s shock debut in annual music poll's countdown upsets listeners, while Flume tops the list with Never Be Like You (featuring Kai).

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

PRIVATE UNIT WITH A LARGE YARD

2/5 Pearl Court, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 $199,000

Situated in popular Millbank in a quiet cul-de-sac sits this lovely two bedroom unit that is part of a duplex. The low maintenance unit features a tastefully...

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

Lot 5 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 ... $395,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 degree unrestricted views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and...

ELEVATED OCEAN ASPECT LAND

L 40, 41 43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing ... $220,000

Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing the opportunity to build a home and retain an ocean aspect without paying the price that...

PRIVATE PEACEFUL PANORAMIC RURAL VIEWS

378 Bungadoo Road, Bungadoo 4671

House 3 2 4 $429,000

- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

APPEALING FAMILY HOME

8 McLucas, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Positioned in the popular suburb of Millbank, nestled in a quiet family friendly street, on a massive slightly elevated 1,308m2 parcel of land. Fantastic street...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE- IMMACULATE BRICK AND TILE HOME

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

An immaculate brick and tile home that has been reduced for a quick sale. Take advantage of the sellers circumstances in needing to liquidate this lovely quality...

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!