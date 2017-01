Road works are causing delays on the Bruce Hwy.

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads is currently undertaking safety works at various locations along the Bruce Hwy in the Wide Bay Burnett district.

To assist motorists to plan their travels and potentially seek alternative routes, an online map is available which plots work locations and provides estimated travel delays.

Closest to Bundaberg, between Howard and Childers, works are causing 10-15 minute delays.

To check the map and for up-to-date information go to www.131940.qld.gov.au.