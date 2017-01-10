Plan to 'switch on' region

A FUTURE LNP Government will provide funding for 500 WiFi hotspots in key tourism destinations including Bundaberg and the Burnett region to allow tourists to showcase this local patch of paradise to the world.

Shadow Innovation Minister Tarnya Smith said if elected, an LNP Government would ensure tourists had access to world-class technology so they could jump online and post happy snaps of their Bundaberg holiday to social media.

"Whether you're soaking up history at the Hinkler Hall of Aviation, enjoying a drop at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery or watching the turtles at Mon Repos, under an LNP Government, tourists will have the opportunity to capture these moments and share them with their loved ones and the world,” Ms Smith said.

"We will commit $3 million over three years towards a program to install WiFi hotspots at key tourism destinations in Bundaberg and across the state so tourists can easily connect to the internet.

"Tourism organisations across the Wide Bay region will be asked to develop a digital and social media marketing campaign to encourage tourists to use the WiFi hotspots to spread the word globally.

"These WiFi hotspots will be established through grants to local councils which will be responsible for setting up the network - and expressions of interest are already underway.”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said local tourism was in need of a boost with domestic tourism in the Southern Great Barrier Reef dropping 4.1 per cent and international tourism falling 2.1 per cent in the 2015/16 year.

"Across the Burnett region, we're spoiled with world-class coastlines, lakes and national parks that set us apart from other destinations around Australia,” Mr Bennett said.

"Despite this natural advantage, the latest Tourism and Events Queensland annual report showed our region recorded the second biggest drop in domestic tourism and the fourth biggest drop in international tourism.

"At a time when we have had a sustained period of good weather and a far more appealing currency rate, it's simply not good enough.”

"Using digital and social media to showcase our great tourism locations is an ideal way to share the word that Bundaberg and the Burnett region are great choices for your next holiday.”