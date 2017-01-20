Pizza Hut CEO comments on Bundy Sizzler possibility

WITH much speculation about the future of the Sizzler building in the wake of its February closure, the NewsMail contacted Pizza Hut to see if there was a possibility the location would become a dine-in venue.

With the takeover of 53 Eagle Boys across the nation by Pizza Hut, the door has been opened for the days of all-you-can-eat pizza and bottomless soft drinks to return to our region.

Pizza Hut Australia CEO Lisa Ransom said the company was keen to get back to its dine-in days, but couldn't speculate on locations just yet.

"Pizza Hut is excited at the opportunity to bring back the Pizza Hut Dine-in experience," she said.

"We are currently reviewing the model, however it is too soon to make decisions on certain locations including Bundaberg."

Another possibility could be that an Outback Jacks may take Sizzler's place, however an inquiry sent to Outback Jacks has not received an answer just yet.

Last year, Outback Jacks said they were eyeing Bundaberg.

A spokesperson for the chain said they were in negotiations for a site in Bundaberg.

"This has been a priority of ours over the last 12 months and to find a suitable site in Bundaberg as it is one of our highly anticipated growth areas."

It is expected to open in September.

Then again... the site could always become a waterpark (just kidding on that one).