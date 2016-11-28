Pipeline and Knauf plant on track

The framework of the Knauff plasterboard plant has gone up at the Bundaberg Port.

THE new year looks set to mark a few major milestones for the Bundaberg Port with the entire length of the multi-million-dollar Bundaberg Port Gas Pipeline now laid and Knauf advertising for executive roles as it prepares to open its production facility

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the 27.8km Bundaberg Port Gas Pipeline had now been fully installed in ground, ready for the next phase of constructing offtakes and commissioning.

"Following completion it is expected that first gas flows will occur in mid-February, 2017," she said.

Ms Donaldson said the Bundaberg Port Gas Pipeline would integrate with the Wide Bay Gas Pipeline, enhance the existing gas network and supply the new Knauf Plasterboard manufacturing facility located at the Port of Bundaberg.

Work on the gas pipeline at the Bundaberg Port. Craig Warhurst

"Knauf is a major supplier of plasterboard and associated products, and will be a significant local employer when operational in 2017," she said.

"The Bundaberg Port Gas Pipeline is catalyst infrastructure to facilitate economic growth for the Bundaberg region.

"The Queensland Government committed $18million in funding over two years for construction of the pipeline.

"The positive noises around the development of a State Development Area at the Port as well as the Gas Pipeline and Knauf plasterboard are building a positive picture of our community and I encourage everyone to keep talking up just how good our region is."

Knauf is also forging ahead with the construction of its manufacturing plant, the framework for the facility is now in place and adverts have run for two executive positions.

Published about two weeks ago on jobs websites, Knauf sought applications for a suitably qualified engineering manager and a production manager.

In advertising the positions, Knauf said it "aims to produce a showpiece, high-performance plant in Bundaberg, and a future blueprint able to be transplanted across their extensive expansion program both in Australia and the Asia Pacific".

The state-of-the-art facility is also expected to create up to 70 new local positions when operational, with production scheduled to start in June next year.