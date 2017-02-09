Pint-sized dragon's big dance show-off

THRILL OF THE CHASE: Burnett Heads State School students, led by Alix Forrest (holding up the head) perform a dance with a Chinese dragon for Walkervale State School students. The dragon 'chases' a pearl carried by Lilly Matthews.

THERE'S nothing like a few naughty dragons to get kids into Chinese New Year.

Students from Burnett Heads State School have spent six rehearsals learning to dance with Chinese-style dragon props and this week they have taken the show on the road, touring schools across the region.

Yesterday their fourth stop was Walkervale State School where kids were thrilled to watch the cheeky antics of the dancers in character, with a lucky few getting up to join in.

"This is the fourth year the school has been involved,” organiser Trevor Steadfast said.

"We borrow equipment from the PCYC, and this equipment has been purchased just for the school visits so it's a smaller dragon, and lighter weight.

"Dragons are normally nine-plus poles, this is a seven pole.

"They've been to little schools with only 35 children up to big schools with up to 800.

"They're all enjoying it.”

The performance was a thrill for the audience at Walkervale.

"I liked the naughty dragons who wouldn't get up,” Anna said, while Madison added, "I loved the dragon's moustache.”

The school shows are a preview of the main Chinese New Year event organised by Bundaberg Regional Council on February 11 on Bourbong St and at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

For details, head to bundaberg.qld.gov.au or find Bundaberg Regional Council on Facebook.