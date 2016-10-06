Pilotlight bright as NIDA trip stokes the fire

LEARNING FROM LEGENDS: Pilotlight's Leigh-Anne McManus, Meleaka Baldwin, Carla Nixon, Danielle Cole and Alexis and Shjeann Bradley-Mooyer with Nancy Hayes (centre) at NIDA in Sydney.

FOR most budding drama stars in regional towns, learning from the best at NIDA is a pipe dream.

But on the weekend, 11 members of Childers' Pilotlight Productions flew to Sydney to take part in the Stage Craft Conference 2016 at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts and Tony Carey said the experience was "phenomenal”.

Accepting the invitation from the Association of Community Theatre meant months of sacrifice and commitment in order to raise the funds for airfares and accommodation, with the support of local businesses and the community.

The weekend of workshops began with an address by Jemma Rix, star of Wicked and Ghost The Musical, and the Pilotlighters received intensive courses in stage emotions and combat, Shakespeare, sets, props, writing, directing and production management.

HALLOWED HALLS: Pilotlighters Angela Harriott, Danielle Cole, Shjeann Bradley-Mooyer, Meleaka Baldwin, Oskar Apps, Casey Lally, Alexis Bradley-Mooyer , Wayne Hammond, Carla Nixon, Leigh-Anne McManus at NIDA. Contributed

NIDA lecturers taught most of the courses, with special guests including Nancye Hayes who taught stage movement (dance) and musical theatre.

"Everyone there took our Pilotlighters into their hearts and were so generous with us,” Mr Carey said.

"The Genesian Theatre shouted us 11 tickets to see their show on Sunday.

"Now we don't feel so distant.

"We've got contacts and networks in Sydney prepared to send us sets and props for shows.

"It also opens the way for our young people to go back and possibly even train at NIDA in the future.”