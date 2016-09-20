Piggery plan still on the nose for one councillor

THIS LITTLE PIGGERY: A plan for a piggery in Monto is set to go ahead with the council voting to amend several conditions it placed on the project relating to odour and water run-off.

A PLAN for a piggery near Monto is a step closer, with the council voting to relax a number of conditions placed on the proposal.

In a policy and planning meeting in Eidsvold on September 7, the council's deputy CEO, David Wiskar, said when the council first added conditions to the proposal for the piggery, it was to protect residents from odour and water run- off.

"Council said at the time we need to have controls over that so we can protect the other people in our community from those concerns," Mr Wiskar said.

"The proponent said that we double regulation as he was being oversighted by the State Government and oversighted by us."

Mayor Rachel Chambers said while the council would relax a number of the conditions, it would keep a close eye on the project.

"We are sticking to our guns on odour and water control," she said.

The motion passed five to six, as Councillor John Bowen voted against it.

"I can't see how people who live 450 metres won't be affected," Cr Bowen said.

"I didn't support it last time and I won't support it this time.

"That's my decision."

The decision means the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will be the main watchdog for the piggery.