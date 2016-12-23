Piece of Bundy in every slice of Premier's Christmas cake

LOCAL PRODUCE: The Premier's Christmas cake recipe calls for a cup of rum - "Bundaberg, of course!”.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has shared her family's Christmas cake recipe - and there's a bit of Bundaberg in every bite.

Bundaberg Rum is an essential ingredient in the recipe, which Ms Palaszczuk's sister uses when whipping up the festive fruit treat.

The ingredients include "1 cup rum - Bundaberg, of course!”.

"My father, Henry Palaszczuk, was gifted this recipe from Alison Alexander back when he was the agriculture minister and it has become a Christmas tradition in our home,” the Premier told brisbanetimes.com.au.

"My sister Julia now bakes one for mum and dad every Christmas, and one for our nanna too, and this year she is baking one for the residents at nanna's retirement village.”

"So ... thank you to Alison Alexander.

"Her fruit cake is now a staple at our table every Christmas Day.

"This is definitely a slice of Queensland.”

The Palaszczuks use Bundaberg Sugar and another Queensland icon, Buderim Ginger

The cake is also studded with a generous helping of macadamia nuts, another Bundaberg speciality.

QUEENSLAND DROVER'S FRUIT CAKE

Ingredients

700g sultanas

500g raisins

500g currants

175g glace ginger

1 cup chopped prunes

1 cup chopped dates

2 tablespoons treacle

1 cup rum - Bundaberg, of course!

4½ cups flour

½ tsp bi-carbonate of soda

1 dessertspoon ground allspice

1 dessertspoon ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground cloves

500g unsalted butter

500g brown sugar

10 eggs

1-1½ cups raw macadamia nuts

Method

1 Pre-heat oven to 130°C. Double line a 28-30 cm square cake tin with baking paper.

2 In a large mixing bowl, place all the fruit and pour over the treacle and rum and mix well. Cover securely and leave overnight.

3 Sift together the flour, bi-carbonate of soda and spices onto a large piece of paper.

4 In another bowl cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Using a spatula, scrape butter mixture into the fruit mixture and tip in the flour. Mix all ingredients until well blended and then spoon into the prepared tin. Smooth the surface and press the macadamia nuts into the cake mixture.

5 Place in the oven and bake for about three to four hours or until the cake is cooked when tested with a wooden skewer. Remove from oven and immediately brush with two tablespoons rum.

6 Leave the cake in its tin and cover while hot with a double layer of foil and leave for 24 hours to cool completely. Next day remove the cake from the tin and store in a well-sealed container.

Note: The cake mixture can be halved and the cake will keep for at least six months.