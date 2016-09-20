PHOTOS: Snakes out and about in Bundaberg

Crystal Jones Full Profile Login to follow

SNAKES have been out and about in the Bundaberg region as the weather starts to warm up a little.

Readers have shared great videos and photos showing them on the move.

Bundaberg snake catcher Anthony Zink offered some advice on snake encounters.

"There are plenty of things people do wrong when it comes to snakes, he said.

The first thing is to be scared.

"They're laying on the ground looking up at us, we're 6ft tall peering down at them - to them, we're monstrous," he said.

The most common mistake people make?

"Picking up a shovel," Anthony said.

"I try to get people educated to leave them alone.

"It's when you go after the snake, that's when they retaliate."