Photos reveal the shocking state of Carina Speedway

Jay Fielding | 31st Jan 2017 5:00 AM
DUMPING GROUND: Bundy Burnouts posted photos of Carina Speedway on its Facebook page over the weekend.
THESE are the photos Bundy Burnouts wants the public to see.

Fed up with rumours and murmurs about the state of the speedway, Neil Irvine, the owner of Bundy Burnouts, got permission from its owners to see it for himself.

And what was revealed was a mess, with rubbish and car parts left throughout the site.

Mr Irvine said there was a simple reason why he did it: to answer the questions he and others were asking.

"We wanted to state fact and fact only,” he said.

"There was a lot of rubbish posted on social media so we wanted to set it straight.”

MESS: One of the photos Bundy Burnouts posted on its Facebook page.
Mr Irvine also made it clear he didn't want to cause harm to the former lease holder Peter Basmadjian by releasing the photos.

"I want to be very clear we are advocates for the speedway,” he said.

"The bloke doesn't need to be crucified.

"All we care about is fact and setting the record straight.”

MESS: One of the photos Bundy Burnouts posted on its Facebook page.
Mr Irvine, though, disagreed with one thing Mr Basmadjian had said.

The lease holder responded hours after Bundy Burnouts posted the photos to its Facebook page on Saturday.

Mr Basmadjian says the mess remained at the venue because they weren't give permission to move it.

In a statement on the Carina Speedway Supporters Group on Facebook posted on Saturday, he defended his actions and said they hadn't had access to the land since December 16.

"How can we remove or clean up with the company accounts and assets frozen?” the post read.

"We were not allowed to remove any company property.”

Mr Basmadjian said they also left more than $150,000 worth of assets at the venue and paid $100,000 in rent during the time they held the lease.

Admitting they are now broke, Mr Basmadjian has requested people leave his family alone to get on with their lives and he would make no further comments.

By early yesterday morning, the supporters group page had been removed from Facebook.

But Mr Irvine disagreed the group hadn't had access to clean the venue

"They had until January 27 to have everything removed,” he said.

"They were right about a Brisbane firm looking to take over but were wrong about not getting access to the property.”

The claim is backed up by Carina owner Avalon Walker, who said the lease holder still had keys up until she changed the locks to the venue over the past couple of days.

Ms Walker says her family will just clean up the mess left behind at the venue.

MESS: One of the photos Bundy Burnouts posted on its Facebook page.
Confirming the photos told a clear story of how the site was left, Ms Walker said they would now sort it out.

"We'll get it fixed up and cleaned,” she said.

"We want to get on with our lives now and hope all the talk settles down.”

She also thanked people for their support and help after speaking out last week about lease talks breaking down.

"Lots of people have contacted us to offer support and help,” she said yesterday.

"I really want to thank those who have reached out.”

Mr Irvine said the whole situation of "he said and she said” hadn't been a good one.

"There's a lot of frustration,” he said.

"I put my name to my posts and I back my statements.”

Looking to the future, Mr Irvine said the hope was for the venue to get running again.

"We are supporters of anyone who takes over and purchases the property,” he said.

"Our Bundy Burnouts is still active and we place faith into the situation sorting itself out.”

The NewsMail tried to contact Mr Basmadjian for further comment yesterday but he was unavailable.

Topics:  bundy burnouts carina speedway

