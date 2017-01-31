PHOTOS: Nothing but rubble where historic building stood

LOCALS have responded with grief and anger over news the Church Pharmacy has been torn down.

Residents like David Black said there was no need for the building to be removed.

"No use them saying it was too far gone to save," he said.

"(If) that was the case, most of the heritage buildings we saw in England and Scotland would be dust and all that heritage lost.

"Have they learnt nothing?"

Jennie Nelson said the demolition was "terrible".

"Surely it is worth saving," she said as news came out it would be removed.

"I am only a newbie to Bundy but loved this pharmacy from the first time I saw it."

Rachel Kelly-Hall was also critical of the move.

"Yep, Bundy very good at pulling down heritage and cutting down trees," she said.

However, others said it was best just to move on.

"Never understood why people get upset over stuff like this, it's only a building," Morgan Fenton said.

Scott Clark agreed.

"Prime spot for a high rise apartment building with shops on the ground floor," he said.

The Church Pharmacy was ripped apart by fire last April and the damage was too severe to save the structure.

Lammi Brothers House Removals started to pull the building apart on Saturday, with nothing but rubble left today.