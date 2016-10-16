PHOTOS: Huge crowds hit up Bundaberg Rum festival

OVERSEAS VISITORS: Tamsin Pape and Richard Manning from the UK enjoy the Bundaberg Rum Festival.

THOUSANDS of festival goers enjoyed the flavours, sounds and fun of The Spirit of Bundaberg Festival yesterday.

Bundaberg Rum Distillery spokesman Lee Hall said the annual event's huge attendance numbers solidified it as Australia's biggest rum and food festival, with a record breaking 7,200 people enjoying the day.

"Crowds of people flocked to the distillery to purchase the latest limited editions from Bundaberg Rum - Bundaberg Rum MDC Solera and Bundaberg Rum Black,' he said.

Earlier in the day, the event was opened by Bundaberg Rum senior brand manager Duncan Littler, Leanne Donaldson MP and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Guests enjoyed hours of entertainment from various local and national bands and food from around the region infused with delicious Bundaberg Rum.

The 2016 event was held at the new Visitor Experience centre location, which was part of a $8.5 million upgrade that opened in August.

The Visitor Experience now offers two new tour experiences in addition to the famous Distillery tour.

There is also an expanded retail experience and bar area where visitors can purchase exclusive and limited edition products only available from the distillery.