PHOTOS: Have a look inside revamped Alloway club

NEW owners, new staff, a new sophisticated look and a new menu.

From the moment you walk through the doors it's obvious not much remains of the former Alloway Country Club.

And that was exactly what new owners Giani and Rebecca Gorza wanted when they reopened the former club as At the Venue on Christmas Day.

With glamorous and classy decor, and serving up value for money meals, the restaurant, which is currently open Tuesday to Saturday nights, offers something unexpected.

And already the word is spreading.

Set to provide jobs for more than 10 casual employees as functions become a bigger part of the venture, initially the couple, as well as Rebecca's three daughters, Melita, Steffanie and Ally Marschke, are the driving force behind At the Venue.

"We've got weddings and parties all booked in and for the past couple of weeks we've been open five nights a week. The public is starting to come in and we're getting a lot of great reviews on Facebook," Rebecca said.

"It is very much a family thing for us and at the moment it's mainly the five running the place.

"I am still looking for a cook, but at the moment I'm the cook.

"We're doing Asian, Italian, Indian and buffet a different night of the week but we'd like to have it themed.

"Eventually we will also be open seven days a week."

Determined to prove local fresh ingredients and generous sized meals don't have to be expensive, Rebecca won't accept anything but the best produce.

"Äll our vegetables are from local growers and all our meat is from local butchers," she said.

"But we have really good prices, our meals range from $12, we have $12 meals every night, our buffet is $12 a head and all of our meals, including the steaks start from $12.

"People are coming from Bucca and South Kolan, travelling for a sticky beak and we'd like more people to come and have a look to see what we can offer."

The couple is hoping it's enough to impress and make the drive out to Alloway more than worthwhile.

"Because it was shut for 10 months, it's like opening a new venue, so it takes time for the public to get used to it being open again," Giani said.

"But we've already got a regular who's coming four nights a week."

At the Venue is open for dinner Tuesday to Saturday and is located at 4340 Goodwood Rd, Alloway.

For more details call 0420 285 83 or find them on Facebook.