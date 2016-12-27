29°
News

Photos from space show Mon Repos going green

Carolyn Archer
| 27th Dec 2016 5:29 PM
TURTLE CONSERVATION: Turtle volunteer Naomi Santin and QPWS ranger Shane O'Connor plant melaleuca trees at Mon Repos on World Turtle Day.
TURTLE CONSERVATION: Turtle volunteer Naomi Santin and QPWS ranger Shane O'Connor plant melaleuca trees at Mon Repos on World Turtle Day. Mike Knott BUN230514TUR7

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PHOTOS from space taken 30 years apart reveal the dramatic changes to Mon Repos, with revegetation projects significantly increasing the number of trees along the beachfront.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, Bundaberg Regional Council and a host of community groups, volunteers and school students have worked together as part of a number of projects to plant thousands of trees in the area.

The trees act as a light buffer to keep the beach dark and reduce the impact on nesting and hatching loggerhead, flatback and green turtles, which can become disorientated by the glow from artificial lights.

Mon Repos Conservation Park second-in-charge ranger Shane O'Connor said the impact of artificial light on the turtles was identified in the early 1980s.

In 1985.
In 1985.

"They realised the artificial glow from the lights of Bundaberg was attracting some of the hatchlings back inland instead of out to the ocean.

"Ideally you want a really nice dark beach so when the hatchlings emerge they can see the low light on the horizon and that's their cue to swim out."

Mr O'Connor said at the time the area had been cleared for a dairy farm and initially they were limited by the types of trees that would grow in the harsh conditions.

Mon Repos now.
Mon Repos now.

"The influence of salt spray and sunlight was so hard on the plants and there wasn't many that could grow," he said.

"As we've gotten a bit more of a canopy from those plants we can now plant other slower growing, not as hardy plants under there.

"And we've found increasing the plant species also slowly increases the animal species, so reptiles, birds and mammals are reintroduced to the area so although the park was initially for the turtles, now we're getting the park a bit more diverse so there's more for visitors to see."

Council environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said Mon Repos and the surrounding areas were significant environmental reserves.

"Since the 1970s Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has been responsible for the majority of planting undertaken on conservation park land, carried out with the help of volunteers," he said.

"The mangroves to the south of Mon Repos have grown naturally.

"Council has undertaken tree planting programs within the Barolin Nature Reserve, within the Qunaba Waste Facility site and along the coastal section of Nielson Park to assist in maintaining native vegetation.

Cr Trevor said the tree planting was a community effort, made possible with the help of volunteers from organisations including Wetland Care, Bargara State School and Impact Community Services.

"The recent announcement by Greenfleet that it would plant 90,000 native trees in the Barolin Nature Reserve as a voluntary carbon offset will greatly assist these efforts.

"Additionally, the number of cattle grazing in the Barolin Nature Reserve has been reduced which has facilitated the natural regrowth of many native trees."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  barolin nature reserve bill trevor bundaberg regional council flatback turtle google google earth loggerhead turtles mon repos mon repos conservation park turtles

First of 50 Tobruk jobs goes on offer

First of 50 Tobruk jobs goes on offer

THE first job application to start the two-year project to scuttle the HMAS Tobruk off the Wide Bay coast has been advertised.

Some stop and give way signs about to change

Generic stop sign

Council assess road safety

POLL: Who would you vote for in seat of Bundaberg?

Four candidates for the seat of Bundaberg.

Vote in our poll to tell us who you'd choose

Photos from space show Mon Repos going green

TURTLE CONSERVATION: Turtle volunteer Naomi Santin and QPWS ranger Shane O'Connor plant melaleuca trees at Mon Repos on World Turtle Day.

Revegetation works working to cut light

Local Partners

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk, who is remembered as a loving family man.

'Strength I never knew': Girl can't walk after freak accident

Agnes Water girl Tembi-Rae Ward, 9, is slowly recovering at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after she was hit by a bus.

Tembi Rae shocks parents by strength, determination.

Blues festival to rock Agnes

19 TWENTY: The Agnes Blues Roots & Rock Festival will be hosting winners of the 2012, 2013 Blues @ Bridgetown People's Choice Award.

Three days of music, food and markets

HOLIDAY FUN: What's on today?

POOL FUN: Grace and Zacharry Morrish at the Anzac Pool. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Get the kids out and about

Home and Away star takes the stage in Bundy

Alec Snow has made a name for himself on classic Australian TV soap Home & Away.

Actor will visit the region

Margot gave wedding guests a permanent gift

Margot gave wedding guests a permanent gift

MARGOT Robbie has given her wedding guests a rather permanent parting gift.

Top ten most pirated shows of 2016

Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham and Tim McInnerny in a scene from Game of Thrones.

HBO’s Game of Thrones was the most pirated show of the year

George Michael smashes charts after shock death

George Michael’s Fastlove video is one of many being snapped up by Australians on iTunes.

George Michael is set to dominate charts again after his shock death

What's on Netflix and Stan in the new year

Here's what's coming to Netflix and Stan.

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

Sarah Michelle Gellar admits to having body dysmorphic disorder, but her husband and daughter help her with the way she perceives herself.

One of the more awkward tweets of 2016

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHEN SIZE MATTERS - IDEAL FOR THE LARGE FAMILY!

41 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

House 5 2 3 $480,000

- Fantastic Spacious 5 bedroom home with ensuite and large games room. - Huge entertaining area out back. - Stunning kitchen for the cook of the household. - 4 bay...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

OUTSTANDING RURAL/COASTAL LIVING ON 5 TRANQUIL ACRES

14 Hannah Court, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 3 2 2 $520,000

Looking to escape that busy lifestyle? Want to be close to the ocean? Dreaming of a peaceful, tranquil, idyllic place to call home? Well look no further you will...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

BRAND NEW PRICE - RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THIS PRIME INVESTMENT-OFFERING HIGH RETURN + CAPITAL GROWTH POTENTIAL

69 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central 4670

Commercial A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the ... Mid to Low...

A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the C.B.D of Bundaberg. First time offered for sale in 40 years is this prime commercial property.

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 9 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $125,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!