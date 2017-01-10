PHOTOS: Flood pictorial shows 1942 devastation

Crystal Jones Full Profile Login to follow

A BUNDABERG woman has shared her copy of the NewsMail's flood pictorial from February 21, 1942.

The 75-year-old publication examines the devastation faced by the region in what was then the worst floods Bundaberg had experienced at 8.5m, a metre lower than 2013's flood.

>> VIEW PICTORIAL FRONT PAGE

According to the pictorial, north, south and east Bundaberg were inundated with hundreds of families trapped in their homes.

One air force officer died attempting a midnight rescue.

The port installation suffered considerably, the pictorial says.

The wharves were practically washed away and it was feared that whatever remained was damaged beyond repair.

Fairymead residents had to seek refuge in the lofts of the mill before being saved in boats.

Farmers suffered "untold losses" when their fields of cane were obliterated.

At the time, the cost of damage to the region was estimated at around £100,000 - well over a million dollars in today's value.