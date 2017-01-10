32°
News

News

PHOTOS: Flood pictorial shows 1942 devastation

Tour Operator Hans Preuss told the Townsville Bulletin the attack was "more of a bluff."

News

Kayak group snap pics of angry mother croc lunging at...

News

News

Group shames Bundy's 'worst' drivers

Weather

News

Locals loving the sun, but bureau says prepare for...

News

WATCH: Police car's close call with flying corrugated...

Australian pro surfer Mick Fanning surfing under the Northern Lights in Norway.

Sport

Mick Fanning surfs under the northern lights

Frances Saban.

News

Adorable pets dress in their best Christmas...

News

News

PICTURES: Vintage liftout reveals extent of 1971...

News

News

2016 in pictures: The moments that made history

News

News

PHOTOS: Pageant of Lights draws a crowd in CBD

Entertainment

Entertainment

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in...

The most beautiful weather images compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology for its 2016 calendar

News

Australia's most beautiful weather, in photographs

Offbeat

News

Raging bull almost flips 4wd as family sit inside...

News

WATCH: Australia - where our birds throw snakes at...

News

News

Check out your awesome photos of the supermoon

Actress reveals singing voice.

Entertainment

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers'...

A still image from a video showing a fire take hold of a garbage truck at Calamvale.

News

WATCH: Fierce blaze guts garbage truck

Fashion & Beauty

Lifestyle

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in...

News

News

Bundy's fashion stars head to the track

News

WATCH: 4WD rams sedan for allegedly doing burnouts

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

IKEA transforms Sydney Ferry and the result looks...

Dashcam captures ute running red light.

News

Dashcam captures terrifying head-on on QLD road

Lifestyle

What these dying people want to tell you about...

News

News

Photos from Bundy's Oktoberfest

NSW Police Force: We imagine there are a few infringements in the pipeline for this #loadfail.

News

Pipe bomb? Australian ingenuity at its worst... or...

News

PHOTOS: Flood pictorial shows 1942 devastation

By
10th Jan 2017 4:52 PM

A BUNDABERG woman has shared her copy of the NewsMail's flood pictorial from February 21, 1942.

The 75-year-old publication examines the devastation faced by the region in what was then the worst floods Bundaberg had experienced at 8.5m, a metre lower than 2013's flood.

>> VIEW PICTORIAL FRONT PAGE

According to the pictorial, north, south and east Bundaberg were inundated with hundreds of families trapped in their homes.

One air force officer died attempting a midnight rescue.

The port installation suffered considerably, the pictorial says.

The wharves were practically washed away and it was feared that whatever remained was damaged beyond repair.

Fairymead residents had to seek refuge in the lofts of the mill before being saved in boats.

Farmers suffered "untold losses" when their fields of cane were obliterated.

At the time, the cost of damage to the region was estimated at around £100,000 - well over a million dollars in today's value.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  floods local history