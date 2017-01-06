29°
PHOTOS: Bargara couple builds their amazing dream home

Mikayla Haupt
6th Jan 2017

BARGARA residents Natalie and Darren Hunt have spent the last five years planning and building their dream home on Woongarra Scenic Dr and the result is second-to-none.

What was a small cottage has been transformed into an industrially themed, two-story home with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an unbelievable view.

The ground level is an an open plan kitchen/living room with a guest bedroom and bathroom, bar, office and media room, with upstairs dedicated to the family's bedrooms and bathrooms.

 

"We knocked the old house down around Christmas last year and then we started with the pool in about July," Darren said.

"We bought the house, knowing we were going to build this house, and we purchased that about five years ago," Natalie said.

Their favourite aspect of the home are the wooden blades, separating the office and living room, with the use of concrete still a huge and unique feature.

 

DESIGNER HOME: Natalie and Darren Hunt relax in the kitchen of their new home in Bargara.
DESIGNER HOME: Natalie and Darren Hunt relax in the kitchen of their new home in Bargara. Mike Knott BUN060117HUNTHOME4

"I really like the commercial look with the concrete," he said

"I seen a house 10 years ago, before we had kids, when we were overseas we seen a house made of concrete in Switzerland and I thought it was brand new but it was actually 10 years old.

"I was amazed by it and ever since then I've wanted to incorporate it into our home."

 

DESIGNER HOMES: Natalie and Darren Hunt in their new home in Bargara.
DESIGNER HOMES: Natalie and Darren Hunt in their new home in Bargara. Mike Knott BUN060117HUNTHOME18

Darren said as long as it's maintained properly the salt won't be an issue.

"All downstairs is concrete with concrete ceilings so it's pretty solid and we've put everything like the air-cons on the northern side, because the salt's not as bad on the north as it is the south.

"You take the good with the bad, I like coming home and seeing something different, not just the back fence," Darren said.

 

OUTDOOR LIVING: The pool area of the home.
OUTDOOR LIVING: The pool area of the home. Mike Knott BUN060117HUNTHOME13

The couple said the home was built to withstand the environment and their kids loved getting to go fishing and down to the rocks.

Natalie said while skateboards were allowed in the old house they are banned inside this one.

"I was good to see it all come together, because you are constantly thinking about it but the furniture really pulls it all together," Darren said.

 

DESIGNER HOMES: Natalie Hunt in the lounge of their new home in Bargara.
DESIGNER HOMES: Natalie Hunt in the lounge of their new home in Bargara. Mike Knott BUN060117HUNTHOME8

"There's always someone having a look, and it makes you feel like what you've done is something different and they appreciate it."

