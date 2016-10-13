PHOTOS: Bargara Aldi store is getting ready for opening

Work in progress on the Aldi site in Bargara.

BARGARA residents will be able to stock up on Christmas goodies at Aldi with confirmation the store will be open by the festive season.

With confirmation from developer Stockwell that Aldi's internal fit-out had started, the supermarket chain said they were happy to be reaching more communities.

"We are pleased to confirm Aldi's Bargara construction is progressing well and is due to be completed before Christmas," a spokesperson said.

"We look forward to updating the community as plans progress."

The spokesperson said strong demand from locals had driven the opening of the newest store.

"Bargara will be our fourth store to open in the area, reflecting the strong support received by the local community," they said.

"We know there is a strong appetite among Bundaberg residents for an alternative place to shop and look forward to showing even more locals the benefits Aldi can bring to their wallets and lifestyles."

The spokesperson for Aldi said Bargara residents would enjoy all the same products as the stores in town.

"Shoppers can look forward to Aldi's award-winning grocery products and exciting bi-weekly special buys, as well as fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily," they said.

"Each of our stores provides jobs for 15-20 employees, as well as rewarding career opportunities."

The store will be the fourth in the region, and the last for a while according to the company.

"At this stage, we don't have any plans for further stores in the area," a spokesperson said.

Woolworths, which is nearby, will also be fitting out the interiors of its expanded space according to Stockwell.

Bargara Bakery has started its internal fit-out as part of the Bargara Central shopping complex's overall expansion.