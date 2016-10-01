28°
Photo prizes on offer for National Water Week

1st Oct 2016 12:33 PM

The theme for this year's National Water Week is Water, Life, Growth and in celebration of the event Bundaberg Regional Council is asking residents to create their own interpretation of that theme through the lens of a camera.

Water and Wastewater portfolio spokesperson, Cr Jason Bartels said Council had launched a National Water Week photography competition to encourage residents to think about the important role water plays in everyday life and to consider water conservation.

"Water, Life, Growth is an excellent summary of how essential water is in our day to day life," Cr Bartels said.

"Without it we can't survive and neither would things like our agricultural crops through which our regional economy thrives.

"Council obviously plays an essential role in ensuring the community has a water supply, but we need to work together to consider ways in which we can conserve this important resource in to the future."

The photography competition is open to all Bundaberg Region residents with three prize categories including $200 for the open age category, $50 for children aged 12 to 18 years and $50 for the category of children aged 11 years and younger.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said he was thrilled to be on the judging panel for the competition alongside well-known local photographers Paul Beutel and Brad Marsellos.

"We're asking residents of all ages to submit photos which represent the theme Water, Life, Growth and we'll be looking for submissions that show originality and creativity," Mayor Dempsey said.

"While all photos must have been taken by the competition entrant, digital photo editing is permitted so you're encouraged to think outside the square.

"We're hoping for widespread participation in this competition as all entries may be able to be utilised by Council in promoting the importance of water conservation in to the future."

For more information and to enter the competition head to bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

Topics:  bundaberg, competion, council, photos of the week

