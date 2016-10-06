Phoenix House drawing on community talent for fundraiser

ART BREWING: Megg Staff, Nicky Staff-Beckenhauer, Andrew Beckenhauer and Jack Milbank at the Brewhouse with their contributions to the Night of 1000 Drawings.

YOU don't have to be an artist like Van Gogh to show support for the Night of 1000 Drawings.

You just have to pick up a pencil or paint brush to help Bundy's Phoenix House and a South African charity change the lives of those affected by domestic violence and orphaned children.

It is open to budding artists, professionals and even those who have never dabbled in paint.

The act of kindness and donation of your art work will be featured in a one-night-only art exhibition at the Brewhouse.

It is all part of an initiative to share and mobilise acts of kindness not only locally but around the globe.

Night of 1000 Drawings organiser Nicky Staff-Beckenhauer said the event worked in two ways.

First, artists throughout the region can donate original artwork.

The "artist” can draw anything, with anything, on anything as long as the it's A5 in size.

Secondly, everyone's invited to attend the Night of 1000 Drawings on November 23 at the Brewhouse.

Guests will pay $20 at the door, have a look at the drawings and pick one to take home.

"There will be live entertainment and a great all round night,” she said.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/ actofco or drop your artwork in BRAG, Art Plus or Barolin Physiotherapy.