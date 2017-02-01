Phoebe Jay tears up the main stage at Tamworth

IT'S been a big week for Bundy's own pint sized country star, Phoebe Jay.

The 14-year-old played on the main stage at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, backed by Hervey Bay band The Bobcats.

"I found out it was on the Toyota Stage - the main stage - and I had a complete freak-out moment,” Phoebe said.

"Just utter excitement and happiness.”

But having played in front of huge crowds at the likes of a Cowboys NRL match, the young guitarist was at ease in front of thousands of fans at Tamworth.

"I wasn't nervous at all, it was really good fun,” she said.

"It was huge and got live streams through the Tamworth website.

"The mum of one of our guest artists streamed it so that my mum could watch it from home.”

She launched her new EP, Higher Than This Day, at the Longyard Hotel, and took home gongs including the Patti McKinnon Rising Star award and the Junior Entertainer of the Year.

"It's pretty good for a 14-year-old,” said her proud dad, Ian.

"She had some amazing experiences and not just the big ones, but the whole lot.

She even busked at the airport when all the big stars touched down for the Golden Guitars, meeting music idols like Bernard Fanning and even politicians like Barnaby Joyce and new NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Phoebe has made plenty of friends over the last four years she has attended the festival, describing it as "the one place we can all come around and see each other, people who live in Brisbane all the way up to the Top End, Perth, South Australia; Tamworth brings everyone together.”

Back home in Bundaberg after a long drive on Tuesday, Phoebe said, "I'm still smiling.”