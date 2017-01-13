34°
Pets need to be kept cool too

13th Jan 2017 7:31 AM
Pet owners are being reminded to make sure their furry friends stay cool.
Pet owners are being reminded to make sure their furry friends stay cool.

PET owners are being urged to consider their pets cool comfort as temperatures continue to soar across the country.

Nadia Crighton from Pet Insurance Australia said dogs and cats can succumb to the heat very quickly.

"It's really important that pet owners are extra vigilant when it comes to keeping their pets cool,” she said.

Ensuring your pet has adequate shade around their outside area is a must, also the positioning of water bowls.

"During this type of weather consider allowing your pet to have access to a cool inside area like a laundry,” Ms Crighton said.

"Adding some additional water bowls is also a good idea.”

"A good tip is to also only use plastic or ceramic water bowls as stainless steel can get very hot very quickly leaving your pet with a hot bowl of water.”

Pet Insurance Australia is also reminding pet owners not to leave their dogs in cars.

"Dogs and cats die in hot cars...very quickly” Ms Crighton said.

"Always check your cat has not been locked in the car and please never leave your dog in a vehicle, even if you are only quickly running into the shop, a long queue or bumping into a friend could spell life or death for your beloved pet.”

Keep your pets cool during a heatwave.
Brachycephalic breeds, such as pugs and bulldogs, are also more susceptible to the heat as the conformation of their heads prevents adequate air flow and natural cooling of the body.

"It's very important that owners of these breeds take extra care during this spell of unbearably hot weather,” Ms Crighton said.

Older and younger pets, obese animals and those suffering from health related issues are also at risk of overheating quickly.

TIPS TO KEEP YOUR PET COOL

. Ample shaded areas.

. Hose down concrete or under trees for a cool place to lie.

. Extra water bowls.

. Freeze ice-cream containers full of water and add a few dog biscuits for a cool fun treat. For cats consider ice-cubes.

. Keep bedding and kennels out of the sun.

. Only walk your dog early morning or in the evenings.

. Know the signs of heat stress and seek veterinary treatment quickly.

. Clip long-haired breeds of cats and dogs.

HEATSTOKE (hyperthermia)

It is extremely important that every pet owner understands the early signs of heatstroke.

Dogs and cats die very quickly from heatstroke unless it is treated immediately. If you suspect your animal is suffering from heatstroke or heat stress do not hesitate in seeking medical attention. Heatstroke can cause irreversible cell damage to animals that can quickly result in death.

Symptoms are:

. Pet distress

. Restlessness

. Excessive panting

. Copious volumes of saliva

. Bright red or bluish purple gums

"Use your intuition, and trust your inner-voice. If your animal does not seem right, seek help,” Ms Crighton said.

Topics:  heatwave pets weather

