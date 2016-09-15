28°
UPDATE: Bundaberg council explains why tip fees exist

Crystal Jones
| 15th Sep 2016 6:42 AM Updated: 2:14 PM
COMPOST DANGER: A local resident expresses concern after hearing the mulch he purchased from the Bundaberg Regional Council Waste Management Facility may contain asbestos. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
COMPOST DANGER: A local resident expresses concern after hearing the mulch he purchased from the Bundaberg Regional Council Waste Management Facility may contain asbestos. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

UPDATE: Proponents of a petition calling for Bundaberg Regional Council to remove its tip fees are out of touch with the reality of the massive costs involved in dealing with waste management according to Bundaberg councillor Scott Rowleson.

Cr Rowleson, who is the council's Waste and Recycling portfolio spokesman said all residents were entitled to express a view regarding the council's tip fees but the reality is the council has a responsibility to manage its waste facilities in accordance with strict State Government imposed environmental standards.

WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY: A ute and trailer waiting outside the Bundaberg facility. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY: A ute and trailer waiting outside the Bundaberg facility. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

"Council services a population of around 95,000 people across a region 6450 square kilometres in size," he said.

"People are constantly drawing cost comparisons between what is charged within the Bundaberg region and what is charged in areas like Brisbane and the Gold Coast which service populations 50 times greater than our region and in more compact areas.

"It really is simple economies of scale that push down costs per head."

"Council has developed a handy reference guide which compares councils of a similar size to Bundaberg and costs across the spectrum of services delivered shows Bundaberg stacks up very well.

Scott Rowleson encourages members of the public to contact him if they have concerns about waste management.
Scott Rowleson encourages members of the public to contact him if they have concerns about waste management.

(Regarding the costs attributed to Fraser Coast Regional Council in the cost comparison guide it should also be noted that Fraser Coast apply an additional $88 per annum waste management levy).

"I really find it difficult to understand that some people who generate rubbish are not prepared to pay to have it disposed of at a suitable location and in an environmentally sustainable manner," he said.

"I also find it difficult to understand how we are supposed to do that for free without affecting many other services we provide.

Cr Rowleson said the council was frequently asked if there is an intent to introduce a green waste wheelie bin service.

"Council has undertaken a cost/benefit analysis on the provision of a green waste collection service and the costs to the ratepayer are prohibitive and council simply could not justify the added burden on ratepayers," he said.

"The initiative involving the introduction of a free voucher system still remains on council's radar and discussions are ongoing, but nothing is planned for the immediate future.

"I strongly disagree with claims in the online petition that the Bundaberg region is dirty and lacks attraction to visitors.

"We have a region of which all residents can be extremely proud and while we have always had instances of people dumping illegally, the problem is certainly no worse.

"Council is utilising surveillance devices at known dumping hotspots and we are having some good results from this initiative.

"Rather than people making assumptions in relation to our fee structure and tip operations generally, I would invite any resident to contact our Waste & Recycling department or me personally to discuss their concerns."

EARLIER: A petition has been started calling for the Bundaberg Regional Council to remove tip fees.

Shane McGibbon started the petition saying "we are all fed up with the charges our regional dumps pass on."

The petition, which has so far had 23 supporters, calls for tip fees to be removed, stating that free dumping would reduce costs involved with illegal dumping.

Mr McGibbon also claims that eliminating tip fees would increase income for local businesses and make Bundaberg a "progressive city".

How do you feel about council tip fees?

Mr McGibbon claims removing tip fees would also reduce vermin.

Contributors to the petition echoed Mr McGibbon's sentiments.

"...I don't think we should have to pay to take our things to the tip," Annlouise Abbott said.

 

FERAL'S ROCK: Illegal dumping of waste into the Elliott River.Photo: contributed
FERAL'S ROCK: Illegal dumping of waste into the Elliott River.Photo: contributed

Jan Henderson complained about the costs involved in dumping green waste.

"I am shocked that there is no green waste bin here," she said.

"I have come up from Melbourne and we have three bins.

FERAL'S ROCK: Illegal dumping of waste into the Elliott River.Photo: contributed
FERAL'S ROCK: Illegal dumping of waste into the Elliott River.Photo: contributed

"So if I am asked by council to refrain from putting this in my rubbish bin, I am obliged to take any green waste to the tip - costly!"

Cynthia Workman who also signed the petition said she wanted illegal dumping to stop.

"Clean Up Australia Day opened my eyes to this large problem," she said.

"I picked up two computers, a microwave and various other household items as well as 20 bags of rubbish in three hours at one roadside area at the Port Rd."

Bundaberg Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

Topics:  bundaberg regional council

