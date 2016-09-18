25°
News

Mundubbera hosts shooting championships

Tobi Loftus
| 18th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
TAKING A SHOT: Simon Wicks and John Patzerall go up against each other in a shoot-off at the Queensland Silhouette Championships.
TAKING A SHOT: Simon Wicks and John Patzerall go up against each other in a shoot-off at the Queensland Silhouette Championships. Tobi Loftus

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR shooter John Pepprell, winning the Queensland Silhouette Championships at the Mundubbera Small Bore Rifle Club on Sunday was the cherry on top to a successful year.

"Happy with myself and happy with my shooting," Pepprell said.

"I've had three seconds, two thirds and now I've got a first in the Queensland Championships.

"I scored 159 out of 160 today, so that feels pretty good.

"160 would have been better though."

The South Kolan man, who also won the club's Mug Shoot last month, won the $500 prize money.

"I'll use it to pay last month's power bill," he said.

Club president John Wooldridge said the championships, held over both Saturday and Sunday, featured high-quality shooting.

"It's been really good, we've had one 80 on the Saturday and a lot of 79s out of 80," he said.

"We had two 80s on Sunday and again, a lot of 79s.

"The shooting conditions have been excellent.

"If we had the wind that we had this past week on the weekend the scores wouldn't have been quite as good.

"It's good to see people shooting good scores."

- Tobi Loftus

Topics:  mundubbera, queensland silhouette championship, shooting

The investment scam that's cost us $3m this year alone

The investment scam that's cost us $3m this year alone

SCAMWATCH is warning investors to beware of binary trading scams that lure you in with the opportunity to make money through asset price movement.

North Burnett experiences steady rainfall

CLOUD COVER: Another stretch of rain is expected by mid-week.

More rain is on the way.

Crazed driver believed to be travelling in third stolen car

CAR CRASH CHILDERS: The damage left on one of the vehicles hit by the crazed driver.

Police hunt continues after crazed driver caused mayhem

P-plater clocked 50kms over in a 60 zone in suburban Bundy

A 19-year-old P-plater was caught driving nearly 50km/h over

Local Partners

Two Wide Bay nurses lead the way in cancer care

TWO Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service nurses are among the first in Australia to be awarded cancer care credentialing.

Ornamental plant can just take over

Weed of the week

Weed of The Week

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Megan Gale's wise words for new class of the catwalk

Megan Gale's wise words for new class of the catwalk

NEW Australia's Next Top Model judge takes on motherly role to nurture young talent.

  • TV

  • 19th Sep 2016 6:00 AM

Craig blind-sided as Survivor idol play sends him home

Australian Survivor contestant Craig I'Anson.

Craig's departure is one of the biggest game shake-ups this season.

Ben and Andy find reno perfection on The Block

The Block's Ben and Andy in their winning guest bedroom.

SCHOOL teachers top the class with bathroom masterstroke.

Kiefer Sutherland says he was held up at gunpoint

Actor Kiefer Sutherland

Actor says he wasn't as tough as his characters

Guy Ritchie in talks to direct next Bond film

Director Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie could be the next Bond director

Bring Me the Horizon bring the goods

Bring Me The Horizon tear up at Riverstage in Brisbane on their 'That's The Spirit'.

Bring Me the Horizon play to sold out crowd at Brisbane

Lawyers called in over racial slur on Real Housewives

The stars of the Real Housewives of Auckland in Port Douglas.

Reality TV star used a racial slur against co-star

PERFECT BRICK HOME, QUIET STREET, SUPERB LOCATION

4 Ripple Street, Burnett Heads 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Not a cent to spend, just move in to this beautiful, three year old home featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, main with en-suite and walk in robe. Second bathroom with...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 $695,000

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

3 LOUNGE ROOMS

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $279,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

349m2 HOME ON 1069 M2 BLOCK WITH A DOUBLE SHED

13 Longview Street, Ashfield 4670

House 5 3 5 $539,000

Situated in a new family friendly estate within close proximity to shopping, Schools, Bundaberg C.B.D and Bargara beach sits this supersized executive family home.

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $340,000

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $285,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $379,900

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

Bundaberg property 'more stable than Mackay or Gladstone'

516 Elliott Heads Rd, Woongarra

IT'S a good time to be an investor in Bundaberg.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.