Mundubbera hosts shooting championships

TAKING A SHOT: Simon Wicks and John Patzerall go up against each other in a shoot-off at the Queensland Silhouette Championships.

FOR shooter John Pepprell, winning the Queensland Silhouette Championships at the Mundubbera Small Bore Rifle Club on Sunday was the cherry on top to a successful year.

"Happy with myself and happy with my shooting," Pepprell said.

"I've had three seconds, two thirds and now I've got a first in the Queensland Championships.

"I scored 159 out of 160 today, so that feels pretty good.

"160 would have been better though."

The South Kolan man, who also won the club's Mug Shoot last month, won the $500 prize money.

"I'll use it to pay last month's power bill," he said.

Club president John Wooldridge said the championships, held over both Saturday and Sunday, featured high-quality shooting.

"It's been really good, we've had one 80 on the Saturday and a lot of 79s out of 80," he said.

"We had two 80s on Sunday and again, a lot of 79s.

"The shooting conditions have been excellent.

"If we had the wind that we had this past week on the weekend the scores wouldn't have been quite as good.

"It's good to see people shooting good scores."

- Tobi Loftus