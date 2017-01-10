32°
Peppa Pig sunscreen safe to use, says Cancer Council

9th Jan 2017 3:23 PM
Cancer Council Queensland recommends the use of sunscreens that are broad-spectrum (offering both UVA and UVB protection), water-resistant and SPF30+ or above.
Cancer Council Queensland recommends the use of sunscreens that are broad-spectrum (offering both UVA and UVB protection), water-resistant and SPF30+ or above.

INDEPENDENT laboratory testing of Cancer Council's Peppa Pig sunscreens has found they are safe to use, allaying consumer concerns.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson, Katie Clift, said the findings provided a reassurance for the community.

"While we maintain immediate concern for the Queenslanders who have experienced reactions to the sunscreen, we can confirm that Peppa Pig sunscreens are safe to use.

"We are working with the product manufacturers to investigate and respond to all contacts from consumers who may have experienced adverse reactions to particular sunscreens.

"Consumers and customers can rest assured that the health and wellbeing of all Queenslanders is our highest priority.

"Affected individuals who have reported side-effects from using the sunscreen, whether an irritation or allergic reaction, will be offered our full support."

All Cancer Council sunscreens undergo stringent scientific testing and are proven to be of the highest quality.

"Cancer Council sunscreens are safe to use, save lives, and prevent skin cancer deaths," Ms Clift said.

"All sunscreens are dermatologically tested and provide consumers with easy-to-follow instructions on application and storage to prevent sunburn.

"We strongly recommend people do a personal patch test to tell whether their skin will have an allergic reaction to ingredients in the product.

"If a skin irritation develops, we recommend people immediately discontinue use and seek medical advice."

Ms Clift said only a minority of Queenslanders would have an adverse reaction to sunscreen, which could occur with any sunscreen, reminding all Queenslanders to be SunSmart.

"It's imperative that all Queenslanders use all five methods of sun protection when the UV Index is three or higher - all year round.

"Queensland has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world - vastly exceeding rates in all other jurisdictions nationally and internationally.

"It's critical that whenever the UV Index level is three or above, Queenslanders follow the five recommended sun protective behaviours.

"Queenslanders should Slip on protective clothing, Slop on minimum SPF30 broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen, Slap on a broad-brimmed hat, Seek shade and Slide on wrap-around sunnies when outdoors to best reduce their risk of skin cancer.

"Sunscreen, although a proven method to prevent skin cancer, shouldn't be used as the first and last defence against the sun."

Cancer Council Queensland recommends the use of sunscreens that are broad-spectrum (offering both UVA and UVB protection), water-resistant and SPF30+ or above.

"Application is key," Ms Clift said.

"Many Queenslanders don't use enough sunscreen, resulting in coverage equivalent to only 50 or 80 per cent of the product's potential protection factor.

"Sunscreen should be applied liberally - at least one teaspoon for each limb, front and back of the torso, and face (including neck and ears).

"A uniform coverage of sunscreen at a greater thickness, applied to clean, dry skin at least 20 minutes before people go outside will provide the best protection.

"It's also imperative to reapply sunscreen every two hours and after swimming, exercising, or towel drying.

"We urge any Queenslander who has ongoing concerns about Peppa Pig sunscreen to contact 1300 364 515 for assistance, or call Cancer Council 13 11 20 for more information about staying SunSmart."

For more information, go to cancerqld.org.au.

Warwick Daily News
